Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 10,626 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.54% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,778.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,430,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,946,000 after buying an additional 2,389,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,302,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,192,000 after acquiring an additional 312,543 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,228,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 997.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 171,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 692,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB opened at $51.10 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1831 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

