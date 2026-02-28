Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SPAB opened at $26.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $26.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

