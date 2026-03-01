46,555 Shares in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,881,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after acquiring an additional 405,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,322,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,675,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after purchasing an additional 97,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 68.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,647,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after buying an additional 669,451 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $3,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, November 17th. New Street Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.2%

WY opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 190.91%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 90,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $2,103,479.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,024,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,007.13. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Beckwitt acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,496.20. This represents a 491.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $721,645. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

