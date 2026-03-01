York Ragen Sells 24,362 Shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CFO York Ragen sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total transaction of $5,739,930.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 137,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,321,451.02. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Generac Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $224.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.42 and its 200 day moving average is $173.15. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $241.09.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Generac by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 11.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $292.00 target price on Generac in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Generac from $236.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.19.

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

