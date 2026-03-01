Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Zacks Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays set a $102.00 price target on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $111.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $96.26 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.18.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 83.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.