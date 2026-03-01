Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,765 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,127,144,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $847,665,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,328,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,471,000 after buying an additional 3,777,339 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,599,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,469 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

