Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 300.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,601,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,028,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.24.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $872.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $726.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.68. The firm has a market cap of $235.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $894.93.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

