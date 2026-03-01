Rami Elghandour Sells 89,916 Shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Rami Elghandour sold 89,916 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.92, for a total transaction of $10,243,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 276,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,447,729.92. The trade was a 24.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arcellx Stock Down 0.1%

ACLX stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $114.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Arcellx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Arcellx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Arcellx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.87.

Key Headlines Impacting Arcellx

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcellx this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcellx by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,560,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,540,000 after buying an additional 4,208,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arcellx by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Arcellx by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

