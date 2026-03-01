Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Position Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,000,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,000,040,000 after purchasing an additional 260,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,666,289,000 after purchasing an additional 180,056 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,821,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,488,164,000 after buying an additional 61,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,434,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,839,000 after buying an additional 310,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,526,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.88.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APD opened at $275.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.11 and a 1-year high of $321.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -474.17%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

