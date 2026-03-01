Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,343,000 after buying an additional 35,380,815 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,750,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,334,000 after acquiring an additional 887,305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $131,375,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35,003.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 640,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,168,000 after acquiring an additional 638,467 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,592,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,881,000 after acquiring an additional 502,464 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $227.70 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $230.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.19. The company has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.