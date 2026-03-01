Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 8,401 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 265,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after acquiring an additional 137,493 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 57,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $204.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.73 and its 200 day moving average is $192.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

