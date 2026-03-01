Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 45.2% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $656.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $515.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $545.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

