Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,837,000 after buying an additional 2,913,079 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,500,000 after acquiring an additional 559,507 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,508,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $99,996,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 276.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 304,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,916,000 after purchasing an additional 223,744 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $483.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $261.25 and a 12 month high of $509.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

