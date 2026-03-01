Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 17,246 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,246 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 12,968.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,544,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,924 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,482,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after purchasing an additional 836,827 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 2,830.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after purchasing an additional 604,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,243,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

FMDE stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

