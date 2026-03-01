Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 15.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in InterDigital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 6,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $2,307,150.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,554,273.26. This trade represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.62, for a total transaction of $1,951,959.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,151,086.74. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,837 shares of company stock worth $14,595,823. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDCC. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on InterDigital in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.67.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $366.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.60 and a 52-week high of $412.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.52 and a 200-day moving average of $335.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.58.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a net margin of 48.76% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

