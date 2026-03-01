Perry Siatis Sells 22,381 Shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) EVP Perry Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $231.69 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.66 billion, a PE ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AbbVie by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,777,000 after buying an additional 6,736,161 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 18,384.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,141,000 after buying an additional 5,675,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in AbbVie by 914.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,112,000 after buying an additional 4,908,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

