Insider Selling: NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) CEO Sells $6,180,121.72 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Davidson sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $6,180,121.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,870,394.24. This represents a 51.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $35.46 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.23). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 906.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4,425.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAMS. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded NewAmsterdam Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

