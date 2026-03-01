Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $VIOG Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

VIOG opened at $130.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.62. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $132.82.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

