Insider Selling: Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) CEO Sells $7,948,278.00 in Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $7,948,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Bel Fuse stock opened at $229.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.99 and a 12-month high of $248.61.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

More Bel Fuse News

Positive Sentiment: Litchfield Hills Research raised its EPS forecasts for multiple 2026 quarters and issued a FY2027 estimate, signaling stronger expected earnings growth that could support valuation. Read More.

Litchfield Hills Research raised its EPS forecasts for multiple 2026 quarters and issued a FY2027 estimate, signaling stronger expected earnings growth that could support valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional investors (including T. Rowe Price, Janus Henderson and others) materially increased positions in recent quarters, which can provide a bid under the stock and reflect confidence from professional investors. Read More.

Large institutional investors (including T. Rowe Price, Janus Henderson and others) materially increased positions in recent quarters, which can provide a bid under the stock and reflect confidence from professional investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Bel Fuse declared a small quarterly dividend ($0.07/share), a token cash return but immaterial yield — minor positive for income-focused holders but unlikely to move the stock materially. Read More.

Bel Fuse declared a small quarterly dividend ($0.07/share), a token cash return but immaterial yield — minor positive for income-focused holders but unlikely to move the stock materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in reports are inconsistent, but the most recent clean figure showed several hundred thousand shares short (~4% of shares), with a days-to-cover around 2–2.7 days — not an elevated short-squeeze risk. Read More.

Short-interest data in reports are inconsistent, but the most recent clean figure showed several hundred thousand shares short (~4% of shares), with a days-to-cover around 2–2.7 days — not an elevated short-squeeze risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares at about $234 each (≈$7.95M), a large insider sale that investors often view as a negative signal about near-term insider conviction. Read More.

CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares at about $234 each (≈$7.95M), a large insider sale that investors often view as a negative signal about near-term insider conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Peter Gilbert sold 4,500 shares at ~$238.75 (~$1.07M), further adding to near-term selling pressure and dampening sentiment. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Bel Fuse this week:

Several research firms have recently commented on BELFB. Wall Street Zen cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities set a $266.00 price target on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research lowered Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bel Fuse

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 139.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 52.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.