Mark Jacobson Sells 35,378 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) COO Mark Jacobson sold 35,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $5,726,990.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $163.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.35. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.99 and a 52-week high of $191.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.14. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 232.61%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. Axsome Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 20,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 602.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $260 price target and forecasts a large rebound into FY‑2027 (FY‑2027 EPS of $11.87 with strong quarterly ramps). This upbeat long‑term view supports investor optimism. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $148.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome’s pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

