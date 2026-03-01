Mark Jacobson Sells 35,378 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) COO Mark Jacobson sold 35,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $5,726,990.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $163.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.35. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.99 and a 52-week high of $191.50.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.14. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 232.61%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. Axsome Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics
Trending Headlines about Axsome Therapeutics
Here are the key news stories impacting Axsome Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $260 price target and forecasts a large rebound into FY‑2027 (FY‑2027 EPS of $11.87 with strong quarterly ramps). This upbeat long‑term view supports investor optimism. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Recent company results showed a Q4 EPS beat and revenue up ~65% year‑over‑year, which provides fundamental support for the stock despite near‑term model revisions. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data in late February shows effectively zero shares short (the published figures contain anomalies/NaN), so short‑position dynamics appear minimal and unlikely to be a near‑term driver. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed multiple near‑term 2026 estimates (Q1‑Q3 and FY‑2026 materially lowered; Q4‑2026 also revised down from prior forecasts). These cuts signal more modest near‑term profitability than previously expected and increase uncertainty for 2026 results. Read More.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AXSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $148.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AXSM
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.
Axsome’s pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.
