UBS Group Cuts Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $5.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
EVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Evolent Health
Evolent Health Stock Performance
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.48 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.
Evolent Health News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Evolent Health this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG set a new $8.00 price target for EVH, signaling confidence that the stock has upside from current levels. Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $8.00 Price Target at BTIG Research
- Positive Sentiment: UBS lowered its target to $5.00 but kept a “buy” rating, implying upside (reported as ~54% above the then-current price). UBS lowers price target to $5.00
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup cut its target to $4.00 but maintained a “buy” rating, which suggests analysts still see recovery potential despite near-term weakness. Citigroup lowers price target to $4.00
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a bullish-themed piece arguing EVH is “cheap, levered, but ready to rebound,” which can attract value-oriented buyers. Evolent Health: Cheap, Levered, But Ready To Rebound
- Neutral Sentiment: Evolent announced executive participation in upcoming investor conferences with live webcasts — useful for transparency but unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Evolent to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo Finance ran a roundup noting a sharp intraday move earlier; such coverage increases attention/volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals. Evolent Health (EVH) Shares Skyrocket, What You Need To Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.00 target — a lower valuation point that may anchor some expectations but was published alongside other divergent targets. Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada
- Neutral Sentiment: Needham published a $4.00 price target; another mid-range projection adding to the wide spread of analyst views. Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC
- Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered EVH to “Sector Weight” (a downgrade), which is a clear negative signal and likely contributed to selling pressure. Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Rating Lowered to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc is a U.S.-based healthcare technology and services company that partners with health systems, physician organizations and health plans to design, build and operate value-based care programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company was founded in 2011 as a joint venture between TPG and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). Evolent Health aims to help its clients transition from fee-for-service payment models to value-based care arrangements by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms and clinical expertise.
The company’s core offerings include care management solutions, population health analytics and clinical advisory services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evolent Health
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.