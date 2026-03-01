UBS Group Cuts Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $5.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

EVH opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $363.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.27.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.48 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Evolent Health, Inc is a U.S.-based healthcare technology and services company that partners with health systems, physician organizations and health plans to design, build and operate value-based care programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company was founded in 2011 as a joint venture between TPG and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). Evolent Health aims to help its clients transition from fee-for-service payment models to value-based care arrangements by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms and clinical expertise.

The company’s core offerings include care management solutions, population health analytics and clinical advisory services.

