Scott Genereux Sells 17,407 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.61, for a total value of $7,043,046.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,877.54. The trade was a 84.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Genereux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Scott Genereux sold 267 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.85, for a total value of $107,026.95.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Scott Genereux sold 1,387 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.03, for a total value of $557,615.61.

On Friday, December 5th, Scott Genereux sold 282 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.86, for a total transaction of $113,606.52.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $407.02 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $438.72. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.47 and its 200 day moving average is $378.38.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,596,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5,925.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 906,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,572,000 after buying an additional 891,153 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 128.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 866,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,989,000 after buying an additional 488,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 122.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,522,000 after buying an additional 451,038 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $156,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.33.

Key Stories Impacting Rockwell Automation

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rockwell opened a new Customer Experience Center in Bologna, Italy — a commercial/technical showcase that can help win European automation deals and deepen customer relationships. Read More.

Rockwell opened a new Customer Experience Center in Bologna, Italy — a commercial/technical showcase that can help win European automation deals and deepen customer relationships. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain strong: Rockwell beat Q4 estimates and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $11.40–$12.20, supporting the view of continued revenue and margin strength (investors should weigh this against valuation). Read More.

Recent fundamentals remain strong: Rockwell beat Q4 estimates and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $11.40–$12.20, supporting the view of continued revenue and margin strength (investors should weigh this against valuation). Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares at ~$410.01 (~$5.93M); his direct holdings dropped ~50.4%. This large sale was disclosed via SEC filing. Read More.

SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares at ~$410.01 (~$5.93M); his direct holdings dropped ~50.4%. This large sale was disclosed via SEC filing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares at ~$404.61 (~$7.04M), cutting his stake by ~84.0% — another sizable insider exit. Read More.

VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares at ~$404.61 (~$7.04M), cutting his stake by ~84.0% — another sizable insider exit. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares at ~$404.27 (~$4.89M), reducing her holdings by ~49.8%. Read More.

SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares at ~$404.27 (~$4.89M), reducing her holdings by ~49.8%. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Christopher (other exec) — Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares at ~$409.37 (~$812.6K), trimming her position ~33%. Read More.

SVP Christopher (other exec) — Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares at ~$409.37 (~$812.6K), trimming her position ~33%. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares at ~$404.21 (~$485K), a ~21.3% reduction in his holding. Read More.

SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares at ~$404.21 (~$485K), a ~21.3% reduction in his holding. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Isaac Woods sold 1,271 shares at ~$405.69 (~$515.6K), cutting his stake ~43.0%. Read More.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Featured Stories

