Christopher Nardecchia Sells 14,465 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total value of $5,930,794.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,262.32. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Christopher Nardecchia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Christopher Nardecchia sold 480 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.96, for a total value of $192,460.80.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Christopher Nardecchia sold 612 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $246,079.08.

On Friday, December 5th, Christopher Nardecchia sold 129 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.96, for a total value of $51,981.84.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $407.02 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $438.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $407.47 and its 200-day moving average is $378.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Key Stories Impacting Rockwell Automation

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rockwell opened a new Customer Experience Center in Bologna, Italy — a commercial/technical showcase that can help win European automation deals and deepen customer relationships. Read More.

Rockwell opened a new Customer Experience Center in Bologna, Italy — a commercial/technical showcase that can help win European automation deals and deepen customer relationships. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain strong: Rockwell beat Q4 estimates and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $11.40–$12.20, supporting the view of continued revenue and margin strength (investors should weigh this against valuation). Read More.

Recent fundamentals remain strong: Rockwell beat Q4 estimates and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $11.40–$12.20, supporting the view of continued revenue and margin strength (investors should weigh this against valuation). Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares at ~$410.01 (~$5.93M); his direct holdings dropped ~50.4%. This large sale was disclosed via SEC filing. Read More.

SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares at ~$410.01 (~$5.93M); his direct holdings dropped ~50.4%. This large sale was disclosed via SEC filing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares at ~$404.61 (~$7.04M), cutting his stake by ~84.0% — another sizable insider exit. Read More.

VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares at ~$404.61 (~$7.04M), cutting his stake by ~84.0% — another sizable insider exit. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares at ~$404.27 (~$4.89M), reducing her holdings by ~49.8%. Read More.

SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares at ~$404.27 (~$4.89M), reducing her holdings by ~49.8%. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Christopher (other exec) — Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares at ~$409.37 (~$812.6K), trimming her position ~33%. Read More.

SVP Christopher (other exec) — Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares at ~$409.37 (~$812.6K), trimming her position ~33%. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares at ~$404.21 (~$485K), a ~21.3% reduction in his holding. Read More.

SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares at ~$404.21 (~$485K), a ~21.3% reduction in his holding. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Isaac Woods sold 1,271 shares at ~$405.69 (~$515.6K), cutting his stake ~43.0%. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 468.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Argus raised Rockwell Automation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $329.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.