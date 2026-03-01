NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $177.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.43 and its 200-day moving average is $183.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.96% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at $717,199,497.54. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $109,446,217,000 after buying an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,909,347,000 after buying an additional 2,849,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

