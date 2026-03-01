TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $183.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $172.00 to $183.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.55.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $161.40 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

