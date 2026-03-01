NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $283.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. CICC Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

NVDA stock opened at $177.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.43 and a 200-day moving average of $183.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 110.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Southern Capital Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Arwa LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 46 Peaks LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

