Citigroup Cuts Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $4.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $363.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.27. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $468.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 88.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Key Stories Impacting Evolent Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Evolent Health this week:

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc is a U.S.-based healthcare technology and services company that partners with health systems, physician organizations and health plans to design, build and operate value-based care programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company was founded in 2011 as a joint venture between TPG and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). Evolent Health aims to help its clients transition from fee-for-service payment models to value-based care arrangements by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms and clinical expertise.

The company’s core offerings include care management solutions, population health analytics and clinical advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.