BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $94.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BJ. Barclays downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $98.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.56. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $637,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,862.82. This trade represents a 12.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,817,000 after buying an additional 1,152,591 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.4% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 100,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 924,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,236,000 after purchasing an additional 62,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 583,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,404,000 after purchasing an additional 191,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on BJ from $105 to $110 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying roughly double-digit upside versus current levels — supportive for the stock. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target on BJ from $105 to $110 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying roughly double-digit upside versus current levels — supportive for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published bullish coverage highlighting BJ as an “incredible growth stock” with several drivers that could help it outperform peers — this positive narrative can attract growth-oriented buyers. Zacks Article

Zacks published bullish coverage highlighting BJ as an “incredible growth stock” with several drivers that could help it outperform peers — this positive narrative can attract growth-oriented buyers. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~17.1% month-over-month to ~6.89M shares (5.3% of float) with ~3.5 days-to-cover — reduced short pressure can remove a near-term headwind and increase the chance of short-covering squeezes on rallies.

Short interest fell ~17.1% month-over-month to ~6.89M shares (5.3% of float) with ~3.5 days-to-cover — reduced short pressure can remove a near-term headwind and increase the chance of short-covering squeezes on rallies. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also featured BJ in a list of stocks with rising P/E and in a value comparison piece versus Colgate-Palmolive (CL); these are informational and may attract both value and growth investors but are not immediate catalysts. Zacks P/E Article Zacks BJ vs CL

Zacks also featured BJ in a list of stocks with rising P/E and in a value comparison piece versus Colgate-Palmolive (CL); these are informational and may attract both value and growth investors but are not immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Local press noted a new BJ’s location in Hixson — modestly supportive for regional sales/visibility but not a company-level catalyst. NewsChannel9

Local press noted a new BJ’s location in Hixson — modestly supportive for regional sales/visibility but not a company-level catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces (MSN) on the broader “wholesale wars” trend may support investor interest in warehouse-format retailers broadly; helpful context but not BJ-specific catalyst. MSN

Media pieces (MSN) on the broader “wholesale wars” trend may support investor interest in warehouse-format retailers broadly; helpful context but not BJ-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Market notices list BJ as scheduled to report quarterly results this week and note the consensus analyst profile is roughly “hold” on average — earnings will be the primary short-term fundamental catalyst. Earnings Preview (AmericanBankingNews)

Market notices list BJ as scheduled to report quarterly results this week and note the consensus analyst profile is roughly “hold” on average — earnings will be the primary short-term fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $90 to $94 but kept a “neutral” rating; that target implies a small downside versus current prices and could temper gains if investors focus on the firm’s more cautious stance. Benzinga / TickerReport TickerReport

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

