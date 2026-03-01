JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target to $42.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark lowered their price target on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.63.

In other IonQ news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at $361,270.94. This represents a 46.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 20,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,124.60. This trade represents a 24.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Tempo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IonQ by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after buying an additional 127,207 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

