Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Lessened by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,010,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $511,840,000 after buying an additional 206,188 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 29,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.2% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,735,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.41.

Apple stock opened at $264.18 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

