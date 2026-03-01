Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Has $24.05 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.9% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $24,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,500,000 after buying an additional 559,507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,458,000 after buying an additional 114,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after buying an additional 47,264 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $483.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.84 and a 200-day moving average of $387.98. The company has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $261.25 and a 1 year high of $509.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

