Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Acquires Shares of 102,236 SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 102,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 840.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 2.13. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel directly owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at $361,298.88. This represents a 41.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $184,076.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 293,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,590.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,087 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

