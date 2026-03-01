Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Acquires Shares of 102,236 SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 102,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 840.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SOFI opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 2.13. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies
In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel directly owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at $361,298.88. This represents a 41.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $184,076.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 293,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,590.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,087 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Key SoFi Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called SOFI a “legitimate steal” after the stock’s roughly 40% decline, a high‑profile bullish endorsement that can attract retail buying and reframe the risk/reward for value‑oriented investors. Jim Cramer Calls SoFi Stock a ‘Legitimate Steal’ Following 40% Decline
- Positive Sentiment: SoFi announced support for Solana network deposits, becoming the first U.S.‑chartered bank to allow direct on‑chain SOL transfers for its user base — a product expansion that could drive engagement with crypto‑native customers and differentiate SoFi’s digital bank offering. SoFi Announces the Support for Solana Network Deposits
- Positive Sentiment: BeinCrypto highlights the same Solana capability and frames it as a first‑mover advantage for SoFi’s 13.7M users — a strategic move that may help customer acquisition and cross‑sell of financial products to crypto users. SoFi Becomes First US Chartered Bank to Support Solana Deposits
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer reiterated bullish views in other broadcasts and writeups, calling SOFI “too cheap to ignore” given its growth metrics and reasonable valuation metrics; this consistent media backing can support a retail rebound. Jim Cramer on SoFi: “Now I Think It Is Too Cheap to Ignore”
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha argues the pullback creates a potential “generational entry point,” citing durable member growth and platform diversification — a long‑term bull case that could attract value managers if execution continues. SoFi’s Reset Could Be A Generational Entry Point
- Neutral Sentiment: The Motley Fool reviews SoFi’s trajectory over three years, noting strong historical performance but acknowledging short‑term weakness — useful context for investors weighing time horizon and execution risk. Where Will SoFi Technologies Be in 3 Years?
- Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga and other market‑color pieces summarize intraday volatility and the drivers behind the move today — useful for trading‑oriented investors but not new fundamental information. What’s Going On With SoFi Technologies Stock Friday?
- Negative Sentiment: Yahoo Finance notes that despite record revenue (> $1.01B) and strong net income, a broader fintech selloff, executive share sales, and cooling sentiment have outweighed fundamentals — these behavioral and supply‑side pressures are a near‑term headwind for the stock. Record Profit and Fintech Selloff Might Change The Case For Investing In SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.
SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.
