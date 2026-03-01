Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $230,000 Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 656.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $420.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $474.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.19.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total value of $16,648,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $362.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.64. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.61 and a 1 year high of $389.15.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

