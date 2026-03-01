SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.27 and last traded at $36.5650. 1,575,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,159,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.33 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,210,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,471,000 after acquiring an additional 655,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,368,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,169,000 after purchasing an additional 175,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 483,052 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,103,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,830,000 after buying an additional 612,884 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,732,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,105,000 after buying an additional 898,802 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.