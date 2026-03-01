Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,042,527 shares, an increase of 112.3% from the January 29th total of 4,729,863 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,570,996 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,570,996 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BND. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $75.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2455 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

