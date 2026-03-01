Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

