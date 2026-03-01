Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 935.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $112,241,237,000 after purchasing an additional 995,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,424,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,678 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Tesla by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,188 shares of company stock worth $64,193,919. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities lowered their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $402.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

