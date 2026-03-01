Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,579 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 3,660.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,782,000 after purchasing an additional 210,658 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $311.48 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.38. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.75.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

