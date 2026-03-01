Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 5,567 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Castellan Group grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $156.93.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $140.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

