Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 45,407 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 54.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $80.96. The firm has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.NIKE’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.61.

In other news, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 16,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,965.70. The trade was a 7.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,155.60. This represents a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

