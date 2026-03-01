Insider Buying: Santos (ASX:STO) Insider Buys A$8,076,069.30 in Stock

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Gallagher acquired 1,218,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.63 per share, with a total value of A$8,076,069.30.

Santos Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Santos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 208.0%. Santos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies. In addition, the company produces crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, and condensate, as well as natural gas.

