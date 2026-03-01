Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 3,521 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IDEX by 193.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,364,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559,124 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,730,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,669,000 after buying an additional 1,237,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,009,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in IDEX by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 652,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,588,000 after acquiring an additional 383,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in IDEX by 132.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted several forward estimates that signal stronger longer‑term growth — Q4 2026 to $2.15, Q1 2027 to $2.06, and Q4 2027 to $2.35; Zacks also nudged FY2027 to $9.12 (from $9.10). These upgrades support higher future earnings expectations. Zacks estimate changes (MarketBeat)

Zacks lifted several forward estimates that signal stronger longer‑term growth — Q4 2026 to $2.15, Q1 2027 to $2.06, and Q4 2027 to $2.35; Zacks also nudged FY2027 to $9.12 (from $9.10). These upgrades support higher future earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 projection of $10.16 — a longer‑range estimate that is encouraging but distant and less likely to move the stock immediately. FY2028 estimate (MarketBeat)

Zacks published a FY2028 projection of $10.16 — a longer‑range estimate that is encouraging but distant and less likely to move the stock immediately. Neutral Sentiment: An article highlighting IDEX’s role in S&P 500 stability provides broader, thematic support for the name but is background/market commentary rather than a catalytic company update. How IDEX Drives Financial Stability (Kalkine)

An article highlighting IDEX’s role in S&P 500 stability provides broader, thematic support for the name but is background/market commentary rather than a catalytic company update. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed near‑term estimates: Q1 2026 lowered to $1.78 (from $1.82) and Q2 2026 to $2.10 (from $2.15). These cuts weigh on near‑term momentum and likely explain intraday selling pressure. Near-term cuts (MarketBeat)

Zacks trimmed near‑term estimates: Q1 2026 lowered to $1.78 (from $1.82) and Q2 2026 to $2.10 (from $2.15). These cuts weigh on near‑term momentum and likely explain intraday selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Zacks slightly lowered Q2 2027 to $2.39 (from $2.40) and reduced FY2026 to $8.20 (from $8.24). While small, these downgrades tighten near‑term visibility and can temper valuation multiples given IEX’s current P/E ~32.6. FY2026 & Q2 2027 changes (MarketBeat)

IDEX Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IEX stock opened at $209.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.00 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.22.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

