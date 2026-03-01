Insider Selling: Ryder System (NYSE:R) CEO Sells $9,329,250.70 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Sanchez sold 41,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $9,329,250.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,116,892.40. This represents a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $221.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.54 and a fifty-two week high of $230.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.07. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on R. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 254.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ryder System by 76.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $3,495,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

