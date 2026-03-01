Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Insider Sells $8,269,748.20 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) insider Bertrand Loy sold 59,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $8,269,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 268,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,250,966.55. This trade represents a 18.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Bertrand Loy sold 50,322 shares of Entegris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $6,914,746.02.

On Monday, February 2nd, Bertrand Loy sold 65,250 shares of Entegris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $7,804,552.50.

On Monday, December 1st, Bertrand Loy sold 57,570 shares of Entegris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $4,425,981.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $132.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.84 and its 200 day moving average is $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.04 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.37%.The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Entegris by 2.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

