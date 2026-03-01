Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 275,000 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) insider Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 275,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,501,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,088,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,151,145.05. This represents a 11.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 5.0%

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LINC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barrington Research set a $38.00 target price on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 894.7% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 170,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 153,410 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 32.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 46,913 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 93.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 102,692 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

