Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Decreases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,305 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $463,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 142,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 116,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $49.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.80 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lyle G. Ganske bought 10,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $500,055.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,055.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $292,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,263.43. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

