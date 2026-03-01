PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $8,727,500.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $8,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,591,198 shares in the company, valued at $963,208,722.18. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 3,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $110,370.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $15,921,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $48,300.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 228,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $8,056,910.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 303,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $10,799,984.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 157,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $5,448,552.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 480,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $16,833,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $6,770,000.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $2,007,600.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 35,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,192,450.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $35.53 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.50.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -74.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.