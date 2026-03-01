Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 2,311 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $360.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $239.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.93. The firm has a market cap of $224.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

