Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 2,311 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines
In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
International Business Machines Price Performance
IBM stock opened at $239.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.93. The firm has a market cap of $224.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.
Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded IBM (from Sell to Neutral), which helped spark buying interest and provided a near‑term catalyst by arguing the recent selloff improved the stock’s risk/reward. UBS upgrades International Business Machines (IBM)
- Positive Sentiment: IBM won a government/defense-related contract (up to ~$112M) to modernize commissary pricing systems — a concrete services booking that supports revenue visibility in consulting/integration work. Can IBM’s New Defense Contract Win Boost Top-Line Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: Company insiders (directors) made small share purchases, which investors often view as a vote of confidence after recent price weakness. International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Director Michelle Howard Buys 50 Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and deep-dive pieces argue the earlier AI-driven selloff was overdone given IBM’s solid Q4 results, cash flow and strategic positioning in hybrid cloud/AI — supporting a recovery narrative. IBM’s Steep Drop on AI Fears May Be an Overreaction
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target to $247 and moved to an “equal weight” stance — this tempers upside expectations and can cap near‑term momentum without being a full downgrade. Morgan Stanley Lowers International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $247.00
- Neutral Sentiment: IBM’s security research (2026 X‑Force Threat Intelligence Index) highlights rising ransomware and cyber threats — a mixed signal: higher market risk overall but potential tailwinds for IBM’s security services. Ransomware Surges 49% as AI Makes Cyberattacks Faster and Easier, IBM Says
- Negative Sentiment: Anthropic’s new COBOL/legacy modernization tools (Claude Code) triggered the earlier steep selloff amid fears these AI tools could erode IBM’s services revenue from legacy modernization — this remains the primary near‑term downside risk. IBM Is Just AI’s Latest Victim
- Negative Sentiment: High‑profile commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) highlighted the abrupt drop after Anthropic’s announcement, amplifying short‑term fear and volatility even though some analysts call the reaction overblown. Jim Cramer on International Business Machines
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
