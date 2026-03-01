Insider Selling: Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells $5,132,120.04 in Stock

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MDT opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average is $96.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

