Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,950,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Samsara by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,916 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 19,276,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 9,044.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,077,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.25 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $415.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,360. This trade represents a 74.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,360. The trade was a 74.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,253,463 shares of company stock valued at $105,384,810 over the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

